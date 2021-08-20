BBMP axes 50 trees to make space for PHC, dialysis centre

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of BCMC Layout were in for a shock on Wednesday, when they saw a site, earmarked for a park, resembling a barren land. About 50 fully grown trees were reduced to stumps, and all the saplings were bulldozed. When they questioned the contractors on the ground, they were told that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) directed them to do so.

On checking with BBMP officials, they were shocked to learn that the site was to be utilised for constructing a primary health and dialysis centre. Reason: BBMP does not have any other place in Ward 198, Hemmigepura, to set up a medical centre. The ward is part of Yeshwanthpur constituency, Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone.

Sridhar K C, a resident of the layout, said, “The city needs more lung spaces, so axing 50 full-grown trees was definitely not right. Moreover, the site is triangular in shape, with narrow approach roads on both sides. So, it is not suitable for a medical centre.”

Reacting to this, BBMP assistant engineer Dayananad, RR Nagar zone, said work was taken up by the BBMP wing. “In a pandemic like this, it is important to create medical infrastructure. Setting up a PHC and dialysis centre in every ward is a part of the government’s plan,” he added.

Manjunath S, from BCMC Layout, said that about 25-30 per cent of the layout is occupied and it is the ideal time to ensure there is sufficient green cover. “We are not against development, but not at the cost of losing our entire green cover,” he said. RR Nagar Joint Commissioner Nagaraj said he was not aware of the issue and promised to look into it.