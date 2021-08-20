STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elderly couple murdered in broad daylight in South Bengaluru after serving tea to killers

The assailants ransacked the bedroom and almirah but the police are not sure what valuables are missing since the couple had no relatives

Published: 20th August 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An elderly couple were murdered in broad daylight at their house in Kumaraswamy Layout on Friday. Police said the assailants had tea before attacking the couple, adding that they suspect it is a case of murder for gain. The city police commissioner Kamal Pant along with senior police officers visited the crime spot and Pant said the culprits will be arrested soon.

The deceased have been identified as Kantharaju, 65, and Premalatha, 61, residents of Kashinagar. Kantharaju was a mechanic in the BMTC before his retirement. The couple have no children.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place between 1.30 pm and 3 pm when a group of persons entered the house and had tea with the couple. Then the gang slit the throat of Kantharaju with a knife while Pramalatha was strangled with a cable. The incident came to light when their neighbour in the house opposite repeatedly called them from outside and they did not respond. Then she went inside and found the bodies and alerted the police.

The assailants ransacked the bedroom and almirah but the police are not sure what valuables are missing since the couple had no relatives. The couple had rented out two houses on the first and second floor and their tenants were not aware of the incident till the police reached the spot.

FSL experts conducted spot mahazar and found that the couple tried to escape from the attackers and both bodies were found in separate rooms on the ground floor where they were living.

Police are analysing CCTV footage of the neighbouring area to ascertain the movements of the assailants.

