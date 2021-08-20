STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No grace marks for private students in PUC II exam

The first day of second PUC supplementary examination saw 94.29 per cent students writing  the paper on Thursday. 

Published: 20th August 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Minister BC Nagesh visited Vani Vilas Girls College for inspection | Shriram BN

Minister BC Nagesh visited Vani Vilas Girls College for inspection | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first day of second PUC supplementary examination saw 94.29 per cent students writing  the paper on Thursday. As many as 333 students had registered for the three subjects - optional Kannada, Mathematics and Basic Mathematics and 19 students remained absent. The exam was held in 85 centres in the state. 

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh visited two exam centres in the city- St Annes Institute and Kote Vanivilas Girls PU College, and announced that social distance norms and other Covid safety guidelines were followed in all the centres.

Nagesh instructed college administrators to take additional precautions as the department is expecting a higher number of examinees on August 21. He said that the number of students who rejected the evaluation done by the Board and decided to retake the exam is very low. The highest number of examinees are private candidates.“Since these students had enough time to study during the lockdown, there is no question of giving grace marks,” the minister added.

50 pc students were not studying for 1.5 years
Nagesh on Thursday said that students of Class 9 and 10, who will be attending offline classes from August 23, will have revision classes for a fortnight. “Students have missed classes for a year and a half. Just 50 per cent students have been able to attend classes via Vidyagama or virtual modes. Others need to adapt to the school environment,” he added.

Decision on Classes 1-8 after August 30: Nagesh
BC Nagesh said that after Classes 9-12 opens on August 23, the decision to resume offline classes for Classes 1-8 will be taken after August 30. He said that during this period, education officials have been asked to collect opinions from parents and see what they feel about resuming physical classes.  “We are trying to gather information on the number of cases at school-level during the first and the second wave,” he added. He said that experts have stated that infection among students will not increase, hence, there is no need to worry about the third wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private students PUC
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp