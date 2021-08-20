No grace marks for private students in PUC II exam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first day of second PUC supplementary examination saw 94.29 per cent students writing the paper on Thursday. As many as 333 students had registered for the three subjects - optional Kannada, Mathematics and Basic Mathematics and 19 students remained absent. The exam was held in 85 centres in the state.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh visited two exam centres in the city- St Annes Institute and Kote Vanivilas Girls PU College, and announced that social distance norms and other Covid safety guidelines were followed in all the centres.

Nagesh instructed college administrators to take additional precautions as the department is expecting a higher number of examinees on August 21. He said that the number of students who rejected the evaluation done by the Board and decided to retake the exam is very low. The highest number of examinees are private candidates.“Since these students had enough time to study during the lockdown, there is no question of giving grace marks,” the minister added.

50 pc students were not studying for 1.5 years

Nagesh on Thursday said that students of Class 9 and 10, who will be attending offline classes from August 23, will have revision classes for a fortnight. “Students have missed classes for a year and a half. Just 50 per cent students have been able to attend classes via Vidyagama or virtual modes. Others need to adapt to the school environment,” he added.

Decision on Classes 1-8 after August 30: Nagesh

BC Nagesh said that after Classes 9-12 opens on August 23, the decision to resume offline classes for Classes 1-8 will be taken after August 30. He said that during this period, education officials have been asked to collect opinions from parents and see what they feel about resuming physical classes. “We are trying to gather information on the number of cases at school-level during the first and the second wave,” he added. He said that experts have stated that infection among students will not increase, hence, there is no need to worry about the third wave.