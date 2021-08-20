STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth murders mechanic for objecting to teasing wife

A mechanic, who warned a youth not to tease his wife, was stabbed to death by him and his brother. The incident took place in Vijayanagar police station limits.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The deceased has been identified as Fazil Pasha (40), while the police have arrested Arbaz Pasha, aged around 20 years, and his younger brother aged 16 years. The deceased and the accused were neighbours in Padarayanapura. Fazil worked in a car garage on RP Road in Hampinagar, while Arbaz is a medicine delivery boy.

Police said Arbaz was allegedly teasing Fazil’s wife and the latter had warned him. This had led to a fight between the duo. At around 10.15 am on Monday, Arbaz and his brother went to the garage and stabbed Fazil multiple times.

“Fazil sustained grievous injuries and was hospitalised. We registered an attempt to murder case and arrested Arbaz and his brother. On Wednesday, Fazil succumbed. We are investigating the case further and will re-register the case as murder,” the police added.

murder
