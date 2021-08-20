Youth murders mechanic for objecting to teasing wife

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mechanic, who warned a youth not to tease his wife, was stabbed to death by him and his brother. The incident took place in Vijayanagar police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Fazil Pasha (40), while the police have arrested Arbaz Pasha, aged around 20 years, and his younger brother aged 16 years. The deceased and the accused were neighbours in Padarayanapura. Fazil worked in a car garage on RP Road in Hampinagar, while Arbaz is a medicine delivery boy.

Police said Arbaz was allegedly teasing Fazil’s wife and the latter had warned him. This had led to a fight between the duo. At around 10.15 am on Monday, Arbaz and his brother went to the garage and stabbed Fazil multiple times.

“Fazil sustained grievous injuries and was hospitalised. We registered an attempt to murder case and arrested Arbaz and his brother. On Wednesday, Fazil succumbed. We are investigating the case further and will re-register the case as murder,” the police added.