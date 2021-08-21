STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be aware and care

L-R: Sapna Tarneja, Vikas Seth, Susan Fernandes and Aloma Lobo

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

Good morning Bangalore,

I have always laughingly boasted about my strong constitution because of my mixed gene pool. My mother was half Pathan (from the borders of Afghanistan) with a generous dollop of French blood. Her grandfather (who was a warlord/chieftain) had a French wife. When I quizzed my mom on how he managed that, she laughed it off saying he probably kidnapped a good looking woman from a passing troupe of French people! Though we often laughed about it, I wondered if there was an element of truth behind it! She often regaled me with stories of her mom’s side of the family, who were Pashtoon, proud warriors who flew done the hill-sides on their horses and launched lighting attacks on the British and other invaders. If history was to be believed, no one could tame the mighty Afghan people.

So for me it was heart-breaking sight to see the people of Afghanistan clinging to the under carriage of departing planes of countries that falsely promised them protection from a fanatical regime that they had put into place themselves. Ostensibly to fight against tyranny...ironically the worst type of tyrannical lies were forced on the largely subjugated populace with a puppet leader who would be a ‘yes-man’ to a powerful nation.

He ran at the first sight of trouble (hmm! I wonder how he managed to arrange a plane for himself, with a little help from his friends perhaps?), dropping his excess cash on the runway! Where were the mighty Afghan warriors that my mother spoke of? Where were those sons of the soil, with their imposing height and colourful turbans that obliterated the sun as they rode on their horses causing a dust-storm? And who were these desperate men and women (clad in yards of cloth) with their wailing babies trying to clutch onto the wheels of the departing planes, and  falling onto the ground in a desperate attempt to leave their own country behind? How sad...how very sad when unscrupulous powers play a deadly game where they first arm the zealots, then leave claiming that; ‘honest to goodness we tried to civilize the uncivilized’. 

How often must this game of politics be played? How often must we made fools of before we realise that no one gives a damn. We, the citizens of the world don’t care. There is too much sorrow to care about things like climate change, refugees, famine and genocide. We are either protesting against the Cardi-V vaccines or pulling strings to get them out of turn. Afghanistan too will survive, like all the other exploited countries. How easily we believe the twisted narratives that our governments feed us.not because we believe but because it’s more convenient. After a decent interval we change the topic.

I too changed the topic and made a lunch plan with ‘my girls’. We hadn’t set eyes on each other for ages and a lot has been going on in our respective lives. We landed up at the newly minted Hopshause, a brewery and restaurant that opened its doors in Indiranagar. I must say the four-hour eating, drinking and talking session was a relief from the tragedies that afflict our world. Vikas Seth understood our mood and sweetly arranged for music and with the crooner playing all the songs we knew and remembered...suddenly the mood turned ecstatic. I am so glad that most eateries and pubs are working within the government framework and are doing their utmost to maintain covid protocols. To eat scrumptious gourmet pub food, with excellent cocktails in an open well aired space is just what we need to break the covid-blues.

Till then be kind, be aware and care...that’s the least we can do.

(The author’s views are her own)

Rubi Chakravarti

Writer, actor and funny girl

