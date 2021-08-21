STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru Metro's Phase-II second line to be launched on August 29, 70K commuters likely to use it

It was meant to be launched on November 1, 2020, and then in June this year but has been delayed due to various reasons including the pandemic

Published: 21st August 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:27 PM

One of the stations on the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mysuru Road-Kengeri stretch, the second line of Bengaluru Metro's Phase-II, would be launched on August 29 at noon. Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister S R Bommai will jointly launch it.

This Reach 2A line (an extension of the Purple Line of Phase-I) will have six elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnana Bharati, Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal. It was meant to be launched on November 1, 2020, and then in June this year but has been delayed due to various reasons including the pandemic. The line would be extended upto Challaghatta Depot later.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez told The New Indian Express, "The launch has been planned on August 29 at noon. The Union Minister for Urban Affairs and Karnataka CM would launch it from Bengaluru. That is the plan as of now. The venue for the event and other details are being worked out."

Following the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai, on August 11 and 12, the CM had written to the Urban Affairs Ministry on August 19 seeking consent for launching the line on August 29, reveals correspondence sent from BMRCL.

The consent to go ahead with the launch on the proposed day was received on Saturday. Nearly 70,000 commuters are expected to use this stretch, the MD said. It will particularly benefit those commuting between Bengaluru and Mysuru as Kengeri is a key transit centre with BMTC and KSRTC bus depots here

The first line of Phase-II between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute was launched on January 15 this year.

Comments

