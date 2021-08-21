Kerala woman ends life, cops allege domestic row behind suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old woman ended her life by suicide at her house in Ejipura under Viveknagar police station limits on Thursday night, allegedly over a domestic row.

Smitha Sadanandan was a resident of Ejipura 23rd Cross and hailed from Kozhikode in Kerala. She was married to Vishu, who works in a private company, and the couple have a son. She was working as an HR professional and had resigned recently.

Police said the couple had a fight over an issue on Thursday night after which they slept in separate rooms. On Friday morning, Vishu found her hanging. “Preliminary probe revealed that she was seeking divorce, but the husband was not agreeable. We are waiting for the arrival of her parents from Kerala,” the police added.