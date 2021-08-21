Sibling revelry

Anila Kurian By

BENGALURU: They’ve barely lived together, with school, work and life taking them to different places. But every evening, actors Kubbra (38) and Danish Sait (33), make it a point to call each other. It’s a friendly banter where they discuss the days goings-on. It’s sort of a ritual that started during their growing years, when Danish moved to boarding school at the age of 12, while Kubbra prepared for her board exams right here in the city.

“I would write letters to family every weekend. I believe everyone used to sit around the dining table, reading my letter. It was mostly stories about how school and studies were going – almost like writing a personal diary,” says Danish, while Kubbra is quick to add that she used to eagerly waited for those weekly letter from her “little brother.”

They don’t meet as often as would like to, with films, including Kubbra’s latest TV show Foundation keeping her schedule tight, and Danish preparing to head to the UAE for the IPL. But it’s riot when the tight-knit siblings do come together. Just like in June when Danish tied the knot to Anya Rangaswami. “It was such a great reunion, and felt so good to be with near and dear ones,” says Kubbra, who now lives in Mumbai.

Brought up by a single mother, Kubbra and Danish grew up taking care of each other. “Didi was almost like a parent to me. She’s very protective to this day. Growing up, she made sure I ate, slept and studied on time,” says Danish. Looking back at their childhood, Danish recalls how his sister would go to any length to ensure he reached school on time. “I was always late, and didi would take me on the bike and we would follow someone who was faster than us so we could reach on time. We still joke about it,” he says.

As for Kubbra, she recalls how Danish used to change the pronouns after listening to his sister talk. “I think he used to feel left out, so he would copy me and say ‘Mein ja rahi hu’, ‘Mein aa rahi hu’ and so on. He would always use the female pronoun,” she says, with a laugh, as we wonder whether that was the beginning of his character creations.

As celebrities, Kubbra and Danish constantly deal with pressure, expectations and more. But when life throws curveballs, they know they can turn to each other. Danish says, “I wouldn’t say she’s always the go-to person for me, but I know that she’s there. Even if it’s something to do with work, she guides me to keep calm and tells me ways to make it easier. We expect that from each other.”

Expectations are part of any relationship and this one is no different. “We communicate to make things easier. Sometimes we don’t too. In the last few years, after seeing each other grow up, we’ve realised that we need to cherish this bond more,” she says.

Behind their characters – Cuckoo or Ramamurthy avre, the two are like any other sibling duo. Kubbra sums it up, “Danish is always the fun one. And I’m always going to be more protective of him than he is of me. Maybe that’s the big sister in me talking.”

