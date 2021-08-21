STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sibling revelry

They’ve barely lived together, with school, work and life taking them to different places.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kubbra and Danish Sait goofing around 

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: They’ve barely lived together, with school, work and life taking them to different places. But every evening, actors Kubbra (38) and Danish Sait (33), make it a point to call each other. It’s a friendly banter where they discuss the days goings-on. It’s sort of a ritual that started during their growing years, when Danish moved to boarding school at the age of 12, while Kubbra  prepared for her board exams right here in the city.

“I would write letters to family every weekend. I believe everyone used to sit around the dining table, reading my letter. It was mostly stories about how school and studies were going – almost like writing a personal diary,” says Danish, while Kubbra is quick to add that she used to eagerly waited for those weekly letter from her “little brother.” 

They don’t meet as often as would like to, with films, including Kubbra’s latest TV show Foundation keeping her schedule tight, and Danish preparing to head to the UAE for the IPL. But it’s riot when the tight-knit siblings do come together. Just like in June when Danish tied the knot to Anya Rangaswami. “It was such a great reunion, and felt so good to be with near and dear ones,” says Kubbra, who now lives in Mumbai. 

Brought up by a single mother, Kubbra and Danish grew up taking care of each other. “Didi was almost like a parent to me. She’s very protective to this day. Growing up, she made sure I ate, slept and studied on time,” says Danish. Looking back at their childhood, Danish recalls how his sister would go to any length to ensure he reached school on time. “I was always late, and didi would take me on the bike and we would follow someone who was faster than us so we could reach on time. We still joke about it,” he says. 

As for Kubbra, she recalls how Danish used to change the pronouns after listening to his sister talk. “I think he used to feel left out, so he would copy me and say ‘Mein ja rahi hu’, ‘Mein aa rahi hu’ and so on. He would always use the female pronoun,” she says, with a laugh, as we wonder whether that was the beginning of his character creations.

As celebrities, Kubbra and Danish constantly deal with pressure, expectations and more. But when life throws curveballs, they know they can turn to each other. Danish says, “I wouldn’t say she’s always the go-to person for me, but I know that she’s there. Even if it’s something to do with work, she guides me to keep calm and tells me ways to make it easier. We expect that from each other.” 

Expectations are part of any relationship and this one is no different. “We communicate to make things easier. Sometimes we don’t too. In the last few years, after seeing each other grow up, we’ve realised that we need to cherish this bond more,” she says. 

Behind their characters – Cuckoo or Ramamurthy avre, the two are like any other sibling duo. Kubbra sums it up, “Danish is always the fun one. And I’m always going to be more protective of him than he is of me. Maybe that’s the big sister in me talking.”

He’s the life of a party and she’s the protective older sister. Together, Kubbra and Danish Sait are a riot. Ahead of Rakshabandhan, the brother-sister duo tells CE about the glue that binds this tight bond 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp