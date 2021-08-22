BBMP reclaims Doddabommasandra lake land

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday conducted an encroachment clearance drive in Doddabommasandra lake area and reclaimed 36 guntas of land. The lake area is spread across 124 acres 19 guntas in Doddabommasandra ward, Yelahanka zone.

Palike officials have decided to utilise 12 guntas of the recovered land to set up a tree park. Meanwhile, the office of the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner recovered 18 acres and 38 guntas of encroached land spread across 13 lakes in Bengaluru North, Anekal, Bengaluru South and Yelahanka taluks. It also recovered Gomala land of 1.20 acres in Yelahanka zone, 2.17 acres in Anekal, 0.30 acres in Bengaluru South and four acres in Yelahanka zone.

While the DC’s office undertakes encroachment clearance drives every Saturday, BBMP officials undertook the drive following the Karnataka High Court and Lokayukta directions. Notices were also issued to private encroachers and the lake boundary was fenced immediately.