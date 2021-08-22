BBMP to take up aggressive random Covid testing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued orders to its staffers and frontline workers to conduct aggressive random Covid-19 testing in market areas, commercial spaces, industrial areas, and apartment complexes.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an interactive session organised by the Peenya Industries Association on Saturday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the order was issued with an eye on the ongoing festival season.

“We will intensify random testing and vaccination drives. Staffers have been given a target of vaccinating at least 400 people each day in every ward, especially those with a high population of migrant labourers like Dasarahalli. They will also pay more attention to inner wards,” he said adding that 25,000 vaccines will be needed daily to meet the target, and the government will be requested to increase the supply.

Gupta said that civic issues regarding potholes, streetlights, garbage management and stormwater drains

were highlighted during the interaction. “BBMP officials were immediately directed to fill all potholes on city roads within a week. Major roads leading to industry units should be listed as priority and potholes

filled immediately. Stormwater drains will be cleared immediately,” he assured the industries and directed the officials to identify water-logging points, and regularly maintain streetlights.