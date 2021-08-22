Bommai, minister to visit Bengaluru schools on Monday

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As schools are set to reopen for students of Classes 9 to 12 in districts with Covid positivity rate of less than 2 per cent, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Education Minister BC Nagesh will visit a few schools in Bengaluru on Monday to instill confidence among students, teachers and parents.

Bommai and Nagesh will visit two schools, while the minister will head to two more schools along with officials. Nagesh told The New Sunday Express, “We want to tell the students how serious we are on reopening of schools. The Chief Minister personally visiting schools will make a difference to parents, teachers and students.”

Bommai too appealed to the students of Classes 9 to 12 to come to schools and colleges without any fear from Monday. “The government has made all arrangements and taken all safety precautions. Classrooms have been sanitised and teachers and other non-teaching staff have been vaccinated. Social distancing will be strictly be maintained and classes will be conducted in batches. I request the parents to get vaccinated and pay attention to the health of their children,” the Chief Minister said.