Foreigner carrying cocaine in stomach held at Bengaluru airport

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In one of the biggest drug hauls in which a mule (human courier of contraband) was allegedly found carrying a high volume of cocaine in his body, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, on August 17 arrested an African man, who was carrying 1.25 kg of the drug worth Rs 11 crore in his stomach.

According to sources, the DRI intercepted the accused at the arrival area of the Kempegowda International Airport. “He initially denied information, but later accepted, also because he was feeling uncomfortable and wanted medical assistance.

He was taken to hospital, where he excreted capsules containing cocaine,” said sources. The DRI arrested him on August 19 under the NDPS Act, 1985. He had arrived in Bengaluru from a West Asian country. The accused, meanwhile, has been tight-lipped about the receiver of the haul. “He was instructed to check into a hotel by his handler. He was told that someone would take the capsules from him,” said sources.

This is the second such seizure of cocaine in the country in a week’s time. On August 10, the NCB, Mumbai held a Mozambican at the Chhatrapati International Airport for carrying 1.02 kg of cocaine concealed in his stomach.