Paediatric cases will need more care during third Covid wave: Doctors

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though hospitals are gearing up for a possible surge in paediatric Covid-19 cases during the third wave, more than just infrastructure planning will be needed, feel doctors. Child care for corona-positive patients will need more logistics, manpower and facilities than what is needed for adult patients, they point out.

“Children cannot be left alone, requiring a parent or relative to be around constantly in a PPE suit which has to be changed regularly. The attendants will have to be trained in donning and taking off PPE suits and measures to follow while taking care of the child. A designated space needs to be arranged for food and boarding of the parent,” pointed out a doctor from Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Young children often tend to remove their intravenous line, requiring a nurse to reinsert it which takes up time. More manpower, especially nurses, are needed as children may not sit still while being given treatment. People will be needed to console and clean the paediatric patients if they soil themselves. There need to be toys, games, TVs and other child-friendly measures in Covid-19 care centers to keep them engaged.

“Malnourished Covid-19-positive children will need a high protein diet. It should also be ensured that the children don’t miss their other routine vaccination for measles, influenza, hepatitis-A, chicken pox, etc. Newborn Intensive Care Units will need one nurse per child, while paediatric wards will need one nurse for every three children,” said Dr Srinivasa S, Chairperson, Indian Medical Association Standing Committee for Child Health.

Hospitals are preparing themselves for the coming days. Bowring Hospital is investing in paediatric training of 40 doctors and 60 nurses and is increasing the number of beds in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit from 20 to 30, with an additional 60 step-down ICU beds.The Indian Academy of Pediatrics in Karnataka has formed committees to put in place a Covid-19