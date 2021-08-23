Fatality rate highest among 90-99 age group

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going by the state Covid-19 War Room data, the case fatality rate is the highest in the 90 to 99 age group, at 12%. This is followed by 7.7% in the 80 to 89 age group, and 6% in the 70 to 79 age bracket.

However, as per absolute numbers, the 60 to 69 age group has the highest number of Covid deaths, at 10,692, followed by the 50 to 59 age group (8,181 deaths), 70 to 79 age group (7,236), 80 to 89 category (2,668), and 90 to 99 age group with 540 deaths. With 22 deaths on Sunday, the Covid toll rose to 37,145, with the fatality rate at 1.26%. Of the day’s deaths, six were 70 years and above, and nine were aged between 60 and 69, while seven were aged below 60.

In Bengaluru, two deaths took place, recording the second lowest daily death figure in the city for the third time since August 18. This took the city’s toll to 15,959, while the fatality rate remained at 1.29%. Statewide, there were 1,189 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 29,38,616. But the positivity rate — which has been on the decline without a break since June 6 — has come down to 7%, from the previous day’s 7.02%. The recovery rate has increased to 98.03 per cent, with 1,456 discharges.