Taste of the Orient 

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fine dining Japanese restaurant Megu at The Leela Palace New Delhi is making a crossover to namma Bengaluru with a pop-up starting tomorrow. Chef Shubham Thakur helms the Delhi restaurant and he is travelling to the Garden City to showcase Megu’s Japanese flavours at Zen, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, with chef Abhijit Patil.

Megu has five locations around the globe - New York, Doha, Moscow, Switzerland and Delhi. This pop-up will be a rare treat for Bengalureans to embark on a culinary journey through some of the top-rated ingredients, dishes and presentations. Starting his journey with Megu Delhi in 2015, award-wining chef Shubham has extensive experience in Japanese cuisine. He later joined Wasabi by Morimoto at Taj Mansingh and Yokoso at The Lodhi before returning to home ground heading the kitchen at Megu Delhi.

Chef Shubham Thakur

The Bengaluru menu will feature modern Japanese cuisine with appetisers like Rock Shrimp Tempura tossed in homemade sauce, Ikebana Tuna served over crispy baby spinach, Tofu Carpaccio tempered with sesame oil and the Baked Crab in house made Shichimi sauce. For the mains, you could opt for Nasu Miso eggplant with pickle and eggplant crisp, Miso Seabass and Charred Lobster grilled with avocado, cherry tomato and yuzu kosho sauce.

The menu also has mushroom and seafood soups in addition to ramen and sushi lunch sets in veg and non-veg options. The Tonkotsu Ramen comes with braised pork belly, and the Yasai Tantanmen features vegetable tempura, accompanied with bamboo shoots, scallion, Beni shoga and soup. The sushi sets include five veg maki rolls or fish and seafood sushi, served with tempura moriawase, grilled fish and zaru soba.

Chef Shubham and Chef Abhijit are all set to elevate the Japanese dining experience in the city, and it is time for epicureans to discover Megu’s innovative creations and indulge their senses.

The pop-up is taking place between August 24 and 29, lunch and dinner, by reservations only. Call: 080-37571520