STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Taste of the Orient 

Chef Shubham Thakur brings together modern Japanese cooking techniques with timeless flavours in this pop-up

Published: 23rd August 2021 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Megu Oriental salads

Megu Oriental salads

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fine dining Japanese restaurant Megu at The Leela Palace New Delhi is making a crossover to namma Bengaluru with a pop-up starting tomorrow. Chef Shubham Thakur helms the Delhi restaurant and he is travelling to the Garden City to showcase Megu’s Japanese flavours at Zen, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, with chef Abhijit Patil.

Megu has five locations around the globe - New York, Doha, Moscow, Switzerland and Delhi. This pop-up will be a rare treat for Bengalureans to embark on a culinary journey through some of the top-rated ingredients, dishes and presentations. Starting his journey with Megu Delhi in 2015, award-wining chef Shubham has extensive experience in Japanese cuisine. He later joined Wasabi by Morimoto at Taj Mansingh and Yokoso at The Lodhi before returning to home ground heading the kitchen at Megu Delhi.

Chef Shubham Thakur

The Bengaluru menu will feature modern Japanese cuisine with appetisers like Rock Shrimp Tempura tossed in homemade sauce, Ikebana Tuna served over crispy baby spinach, Tofu Carpaccio tempered with sesame oil and the Baked Crab in house made Shichimi sauce. For the mains, you could opt for Nasu Miso eggplant with pickle and eggplant crisp, Miso Seabass and Charred Lobster grilled with avocado, cherry tomato and yuzu kosho sauce. 

The menu also has mushroom and seafood soups in addition to ramen and sushi lunch sets in veg and non-veg options. The Tonkotsu Ramen comes with braised pork belly, and the Yasai Tantanmen features vegetable tempura, accompanied with bamboo shoots, scallion, Beni shoga and soup. The sushi sets include five veg maki rolls or fish and seafood sushi, served with tempura moriawase, grilled fish and zaru soba.

Chef Shubham and Chef Abhijit are all set to elevate the Japanese dining experience in the city, and it is time for epicureans to discover Megu’s innovative creations and indulge their senses.

The pop-up is taking place between August 24 and 29, lunch and dinner, by reservations only. Call: 080-37571520

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japanese restaurant Megu Bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp