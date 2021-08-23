STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varsities to set up helplines to clarify about NEP

The faculty and management are being enlightened about the policy by holding interactions, seminars and workshops, Narayan said.

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan at the Tech Summit, on Friday. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Higher education minister Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Sunday affirmed that the state government was going ahead with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) by reaching out to every college through the universities they are affiliated to, and spread awareness about the new policy and the way it would be implemented.

Universities have been told to set up separate helplines for the purpose, and answers for frequently asked questions pertaining to the policy will be spread through the media, website, and also posted on social media platforms, he said. Narayan was addressing a virtual programme on NEP-2020, organised by the social media cell of the BJP.

Efforts are being made to clear doubts and confusion raised by various stakeholders. In addition to administrative measures, the department is also taking steps to create awareness among the student community. The faculty and management are being enlightened about the policy by holding interactions, seminars and workshops, Narayan said.

The department is expected to lay down clearer guidelines for implementation of NEP-2020 on Monday, besides clarifying on the official admission processes.

