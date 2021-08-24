Bengaluru records zero Covid deaths, a first since second Covid wave

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was good news on the pandemic front on Monday, with Bengaluru reporting zero Covid deaths and the State logging the lowest number of deaths at 10 since the second wave struck Karnataka in March this year. The city’s total fatalities stood at 15,959 with a 1.29 per cent mortality rate, while the State toll was at 37,155 with a case fatality rate of 1.26 per cent.

The city has been witnessing a steady decline in daily mortality since July 10, when five deaths were reported. The State too has been seeing a similar trend since June 27, when the figures dipped below the 100-mark. In the last eight weeks, as per the BBMP war room data, Bengaluru’s case fatality rate has dipped from a high of 2.07 per cent to 0.84 per cent. The highest number of deaths in Bengaluru are in the above-70 years category, with 3,465 men and 1,837 women succumbing to the virus. In all, 14 districts have a case fatality rate lower than that of State.

Positivity rate dips below 7%

These districts include Chitradurga, Udupi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Mandya, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Bagalkot, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangere and Gadag. In the last seven days, six districts have reported zero case fatality rates. On August 23 alone, 23 districts reported zero deaths. Another promising sign was that the positivity rate dipped below 7 per cent, touching 6.98 per cent.