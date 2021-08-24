STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru records zero Covid deaths, a first since second Covid wave

The city has been witnessing a steady decline in daily mortality since July 10, when five deaths were reported.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Students at a government high school get their temperature checked before classes start, in Bengaluru on Monday | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was good news on the pandemic front on Monday, with Bengaluru reporting zero Covid deaths and the State logging the lowest number of deaths at 10 since the second wave struck Karnataka in March this year. The city’s total fatalities stood at 15,959 with a 1.29 per cent mortality rate, while the State toll was at 37,155 with a case fatality rate of 1.26 per cent. 

The city has been witnessing a steady decline in daily mortality since July 10, when five deaths were reported. The State too has been seeing a similar trend since June 27, when the figures dipped below the 100-mark. In the last eight weeks, as per the BBMP war room data, Bengaluru’s case fatality rate has dipped from a high of 2.07 per cent to 0.84 per cent. The highest number of deaths in Bengaluru are in the above-70 years category, with 3,465 men and 1,837 women succumbing to the virus. In all, 14 districts have a case fatality rate lower than that of State. 

Positivity rate dips below 7%

These districts include Chitradurga, Udupi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Mandya, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Bagalkot, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangere and Gadag. In the last seven days, six districts have reported zero case fatality rates. On August 23 alone, 23 districts reported zero deaths. Another promising sign was that the positivity rate dipped below 7 per cent, touching 6.98 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
second Covid wave bengaluru COVID 19 covid deaths
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp