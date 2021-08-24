STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Businessman accuses ‘mediaperson’ of extortion, petitions Bengaluru police chief

Published: 24th August 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman has submitted a petition to the city police commissioner, accusing a man who allegedly claimed that he had worked with several media houses, of extorting Rs 15 lakh by threatening to file false cases.

Sanjay, a resident of Rajajinagar, in his petition to Commissioner Kamal Pant, on Monday stated that he had given Rs 1.50 crore to Yousuf, a resident of Malleswaram 7th Cross, and alleged that a certain Hemanth had said he would get Yousuf to return the money.

“On August 11, Hemanth asked me to come to Yousuf’s house. When I went there, Hemanth told me he would convince Yousuf to return Rs 1.50 crore, but demanded Rs 20 lakh to settle the matter. He threatened me that if I didn’t pay up, he would ask Yousuf to file fake criminal cases against me,” Sanjay alleged.

“I immediately arranged Rs 15 lakh and gave it to Hemanth. He threatened that if the remaining Rs 5 lakh was not paid, he would have me sent to jail as he had worked with a regional news channel and had contacts with senior police officers. He also told me he was close to the Home Minister. He had connived with Yousuf. There is a possibility that Yousuf may flee to Dubai, so action should be taken against them,” he requested.

