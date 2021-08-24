Car catches fire in Sadashivanagar, three escape
Tension gripped the Cauvery Theatre junction in Sadashivanagar, after a compact SUV, which was being driven by a private firm employee, caught fire.
It is suspected that an electrical short circuit in the car’s battery led to the mishap. Apart from the car’s owner K Uday Kumar, who was driving the car, his wife and a relative were with him. No casualties have been reported.
A senior police officer said that the car was just a week old, and was heading towards Yelahanka. The video of the incident went viral, with onlookers blocking traffic.