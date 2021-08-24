Fewer containment zones now as Covid cases drop in Bengaluru

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Containment zones in Bengaluru have been on a steady decline, with the numbers dropping to 116 on Monday, from 176 on August 12.Among the eight zones in the city, Mahadevapura had 49 active containment zones, the highest number. East Zone came second with 38 containment zones. However, BBMP War Room data shows that active containment zones have reduced to 27 in Mahadevapura, and 18 in East Zone.

West Zone and Rajarajeshwari Nagar have less than 10 containment zones each, with Dasarahalli not reporting even one. So far, the total number of declared containment zones in the city is 940, among which 824 have already been deactivated.

A zonal officer from Mahadevapura said, “With the number of cases reducing, containment zones are also coming down. Usually, we mark a containment zone when there are three or more cases in a particular area. Many cases were also being reported from apartment complexes. However, thanks to strict measures and isolation, the cases are reducing.”

A South Zone health officer said that marshals have been deployed in the city to ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We haven’t seen any major cluster cases in the past few weeks, which is a good sign,” he added.

Health Commissioner Randeep D said, “The vaccine has reduced the severity of Covid. The effective tracing and containment strategy has helped keep the numbers low. Apartment complexes have been very cooperative and followed all guidelines.”