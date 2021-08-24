Infosys Foundation opens OPD at Kidwai hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 75,000 sqft, multi-disciplinary Outpatient Department (OPD) was opened at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru on Monday.The block was the initiative of Infosys Foundation and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, in the virtual presence of foundation chairperson Sudha Murty.

Built at a cost of Rs 25.5 crore, the OPD will cover 12 departments and aims to accommodate nearly 1,800 patients daily. “This is a small effort by the foundation to ensure that people have access to clean, hygienic, and timely medical intervention, especially at a time when we are engulfed by a pandemic,” Sudha Murty said.