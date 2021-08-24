Lens on lifestyle

Sanath Prasad By

BENGALURU: The pandemic extending upto 2032, a grandmother signing up on Tinder, a village that is unaware of the pandemic and refuses to come to terms with the health crisis...These are some of the stories that filmmakers are delving into in these pandemic- ridden times. The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is gearing up to organise the 2021 edition of the festival starting August 28. This time around, the curators of the event faced many first-time situations that left them shocked, impressed and in awe. With the pandemic setting in during March 2020, many film production studios were shut and the creative industry found it hard to cope with the situation.

However, the organisers of BISFF were in for a pleasant surprise when they received over 3,000 short film submissions from all over the world between February and April 2020. According to BISFF, the number of women filmmakers has increased this time, with 50 per cent of the overall submissions coming in from women. In addition, 50 per cent of them are first-time filmmakers in the overall category. Under the Karnataka competition category, there are nine first-timers out of the 20 filmmakers who have submi t ted thei r entries. Anand Varadaraj, artistic director and founder of BISFF, was under the assumption that participation would be much less compared to the previous years, owing to the pandemic.

However, the surge in OTT content and the in-depth writing reflected in the OTT format has influenced many young filmmakers to produce out-of-the-box works. “We are finding it difficult to judge and short-list the films this time because the content is just brilliant. The jury is struggling to decide upon the final films. This is a positive challenge for us.

With many submissions coming in from women filmmakers, for the first time we have introduced a new category called ‘Women’s Cinema Collective’,” says Varadaraj. Debutante filmmaker Meghana Jagannath, whose film Smaya, has been shortlisted for BISFF, believes that the issue around abandoning autistic children has pushed her to direct a film based on developmental disability. “This is my first film and I always wanted to pursue a subject with a social cause.

Smaya revolves around how autistic children are blessed with talent, and there’s a need to be inclusive rather than cornering them to the wall,” says Jagannath, whose film has already won several accolades for the ‘Best Awareness Short Film’ and ‘Best Debut Director’ category in Mumbai International Short Film Awards and Chennai Internationa l Short Film Festival , respectively.

The pandemic also impeded the plans of the post-production process, which forced filmmakers to extend the project deadline for at least eight to nine months. Surya Rangathanan, a screenplay writer and director of the short film Namak, says, “We wrapped the film shooting in December 2019. But due to the lockdown, our post production work stretched until October 2020. In addition, coming to a consensus with other team members was a challenge considering we were working remotely.”