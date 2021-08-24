STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lens on lifestyle

The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival has received over 3,000 entries so far, with short filmmakers zooming in on the pandemic-induced life

Published: 24th August 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the short film Smaya

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic extending upto 2032, a grandmother signing up on Tinder, a village that is unaware of the pandemic and refuses to come to terms with the health crisis...These are some of the stories that filmmakers are delving into in these pandemic- ridden times. The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is gearing up to organise the 2021 edition of the festival starting August 28. This time around, the curators of the event faced many first-time situations that left them shocked, impressed and in awe. With the pandemic setting in during March 2020, many film production studios were shut and the creative industry found it hard to cope with the situation.

However, the organisers of BISFF were in for a pleasant surprise when they received over 3,000 short film submissions from all over the world between February and April 2020. According to BISFF, the number of women filmmakers has increased this time, with 50 per cent of the overall submissions coming in from women. In addition, 50 per cent of them are first-time filmmakers in the overall category. Under the Karnataka competition category, there are nine first-timers out of the 20 filmmakers who have submi t ted thei r entries. Anand Varadaraj, artistic director and founder of BISFF, was under the assumption that participation would be much less compared to the previous years, owing to the pandemic.

However, the surge in OTT content and the in-depth writing reflected in the OTT format has influenced many young filmmakers to produce out-of-the-box works. “We are finding it difficult to judge and short-list the films this time because the content is just brilliant. The jury is struggling to decide upon the final films. This is a positive challenge for us.

With many submissions coming in from women filmmakers, for the first time we have introduced a new category called ‘Women’s Cinema Collective’,” says Varadaraj. Debutante filmmaker Meghana Jagannath, whose film Smaya, has been shortlisted for BISFF, believes that the issue around abandoning autistic children has pushed her to direct a film based on developmental disability. “This is my first film and I always wanted to pursue a subject with a social cause.

Smaya revolves around how autistic children are blessed with talent, and there’s a need to be inclusive rather than cornering them to the wall,” says Jagannath, whose film has already won several accolades for the ‘Best Awareness Short Film’ and ‘Best Debut Director’ category in Mumbai International Short Film Awards and Chennai Internationa l Short Film Festival , respectively.

The pandemic also impeded the plans of the post-production process, which forced filmmakers to extend the project deadline for at least eight to nine months. Surya Rangathanan, a screenplay writer and director of the short film Namak, says, “We wrapped the film shooting in December 2019. But due to the lockdown, our post production work stretched until October 2020. In addition, coming to a consensus with other team members was a challenge considering we were working remotely.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp