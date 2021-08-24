STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taking a bao

New beginnings are in the offing for chef Manu Chandra, a prominent face in the city’s F & B scene, as he moves on from the Olive Group of Restaurants, including The Fatty Bao

Chetan Rampal and Manu Chandra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The introduced the city to new terms such as gastro-pubs, sustainable, and homegrown. Now, chef Manu Chandra, who is popular in the city’s F&B scene, has hung up his apron. On Monday, the managing director of Olive Group of Restaurants, AD Singh, announced that partners Manu Chandra and Chetan Rampal were moving on from the group. Chandra and Rampal were the names and faces behind brands such as Olive Bar & Kitchen, Monkey Bar, The Fatty Bao and Toast & Tonic.

Taking to social media, Chandra shared details about his departure with a picture of his apron hung on the wall captioned, ‘So long, and thanks for all the Baos’. “To be a part of the most cherished and important moments of our lives is a privilege! And one that has been mine for 17 years as a chef at Olive Beach, and subsequently as a partner with the company. It is wrenching to walk away from the many spaces that I have built, and which have been home for these precious milestones in your life. And this departure is no less of a milestone in my journey as a chef,” he shared.

He recalled having landed in Delhi in 2004, armed with the experience of being a fine-dining chef in New York. As a chef in his early 20s, he often found himself overqualified for some positions, and too young for others. “A chance meeting opened the road to Olive - then a relatively new restaurant with a presence in Mumbai and Delhi, and planning a third outpost in distant and still unknown Bangalore,” he shared. Looking at it as an opportunity, Chandra arrived here “and so began a journey, nay, a love affair, that has lasted 17 years,” he says.

About the opening of Monkey Bar, introducing Fatty Bao to the city, the closure of Likethatonly, reviving gin with Toast & Tonic and introducing Chinese restaurant Cantan, Chandra adds, “I will be indebted for all that I have learned, and for the privilege for mentoring those who worked beside me. I can often be a difficult person to work with, but my occasional failings have never dimmed the immense gratitude for their efforts and talent.” As Chandra says, he’s “jumping out that plane again, but secured this time by the greater ballast of proven success and hard-won experiences, a wry sense of humour untempered with time, and still no greys.”

