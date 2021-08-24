STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wife fled with Rs 4 crore, alleges sexagenarian

Accordingly, he had drawn up two Demand Drafts of Rs 2 crore each, and handed them to her.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:55 AM

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old man has lodged a complaint against his estranged wife, accusing her of cheating him to the tune of Rs 4 crore, after promising to withdraw legal cases filed against him. The businessman, a resident of DVG Road in Basavanagudi, had married the Pune-based woman in 1984.

The couple have had differences for the past four years and live separately. According to the businessman’s complaint, his 60-year-old wife had filed four cases against him. Two were related to alimony filed in a Maharashtra court and the family court in Bengaluru, while two other civil cases were filed in the city civil court.

“After discussions, the couple mutually agreed that the woman would withdraw the four cases if he paid her Rs 4 crore. She had also given it in writing to court. Accordingly, he had drawn up two Demand Drafts of Rs 2 crore each, and handed them to her. However, she did not appear for the court proceedings on August 18. The court summoned her to appear on August 19, but she was again absent. The husband lodged a complaint with us on Saturday. We have booked the woman for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other charges, and are investigating,” Basavanagudi police said.
 

