STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Workers race against time to get new Bengaluru Metro stations ready before Sunday launch

The Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro station, however, is lagging far behind the rest of the stations with one of the parking lots set to take one-and-a-half months to complete

Published: 24th August 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

The interiors of the Kengeri Metro station where the Reach 2-line ends (Photo | S Lalitha)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finishing works are going on 24x7 at the six new Metro stations which form part of the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line, slated for launch on Sunday (August 29) morning. The Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro station, however, is lagging far behind the rest of the stations with one of the parking lots set to take one-and-a-half months to complete.

The New Indian Express visited the 7.5-km Reach 2 Extension Line which will have the elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnana Bharati, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

Electrical work, testing of Automatic Fare Collection gates, checks inside the Station Controller Room and cleaning work were on at a feverish pace inside the stations.

Contractors working across stations expressed confidence that it would all be readied before the launch date.

All the stations are set to have parking lots. Work on the lots at both Kengeri and Kengeri Bus Terminal stations have just begun. While the smaller one at Kengeri is expected to be ready, the two levels in the basement of the Kengeri Bus Terminal which can house 250 two-wheelers and 250 cars are nowhere near completion.

A S Prabhu, a contractor with ETA, told The New Indian Express, “One of the levels, the upper basement can be completed. But the lower basement will be ready for parking in 1.5 months time from now.” Work on the car parking space will be readied first, he added. The space earmarked for two-wheelers was swamped with weeds and other debris

The ground floor of the Kengeri Bus Terminal too was scattered with signages and other electrical boards for which intallation work is yet to start.

Asked about it, Anjum Parwez, BMRCL Managing Director told The New Indian Express, “Work in all stations will be ready before the launch. I will check on the parking lot at Kengeri Bus Terminal and get back.”

Only 10-minute frequency

The MD also stressed that Metro trains will operate along the new stretch with a 10-minute gap between trains. “The same is being done along the new stretches. During peak or non-peak, the trains will be run only at 10-minute intervals,” he said.

With this launch, the 18.1 km East-West Corridor of Phase-I from Baiyappanahalli to Mysore Road now gets extended and touches 25.6 km. The fare between the two terminals of Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri Bus Terminal will be Rs 56, Parwez added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Metro Kengeri
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp