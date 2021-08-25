Application for NIF fellowships open

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The New India Foundation (NIF) is inviting applications for the first round of the NIF Translation Fellowships to be awarded in 2022. Aimed at encouraging translations from outstanding non-fiction works in Indian languages to English, the NIF Translation Fellowships will showcase the country’s rich history and distinct narratives through regional literature.

These new fellowships complement the existing NIF programme that has led to the publication of 22 books so far and several new works ready for publication, over the 10 fellowship rounds. Proposals are invited from translators for ten languages; Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Urdu.

Awarded for a period of six months with a stipend of R 6 lakh to each recipient, the Translation Fellowships will be awarded to translators/writers working on bringing historical Indian-language texts into an English publication. By the end of the fellowship, fellows are expected to publish the translated works, which will be an extension of their winning proposals. The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2021. For details, log onto newindiafoundation.org/nif-translation-fellowship.