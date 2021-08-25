Emotional turmoil of de-cluttering

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Even though I consider myself a minimalist, I’ve made an exception when it comes to buying books. I have over 3,000 books.

By VR Ferose
BENGALURU: People give away their books because of the 4 D’s - Death, Divorce, Donation, Downsizing,” said Michelle Jenquin, owner of Wilsons Book World in St. Petersburg, Florida. For me, it was a case of relocation-driven downsizing-cum-donation!

Moving to a new house was hard; de-cluttering my books was harder. After much emotional turmoil you realise that you have way more books than you can ever read in a single lifetime and not enough space to store them. Even though I consider myself a minimalist, I’ve made an exception when it comes to buying books. I have over 3,000 books.

Most of them had been bought for researching the topics I was writing about; several were bought during my travels and reminded me of the time I spent in some city; while a large number were signed by authors during book events. The question is do I really need them? What if I miss a book after giving it away? Every book has a story, a connection to a point in my life where the purchase of the book indicated my state of mind, my deep thoughts and my response to the world. Books gifted to me or those with an author inscription became that much harder to part with.

There are many books on de-cluttering and minimalism (e.g. Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up), but buying a book on the subject would be ironical since it would only add to the clutter and defeat the very objective of the book! Some of my books have travelled across the Atlantic (from India) and have remained in unopened boxes. My wife gave me a stern warning that if she ever saw another Amazon delivery box with a book, she was going to call the lawyer. So I decided to donate 500 books to my neighbourhood used-books store Book-Go-Round, volunteer-run by Friends of Saratoga Library.

The process of sorting my books took weeks. I realised that I had 12 books on Alaska, including John Green’s Searching for Alaska which I had bought without knowing that it was a novel about a girl named Alaska! I decided to part with all except one picture book on Alaska. I had 10 books on Israel - all bought before my trip to Tel Aviv. I had 102 books on cricket and decided to part with 20. Of the 85 books on Gandhi, I gave away 10. History books were difficult to donate as they were timeless. I also had books that I had no clue why I bought (e.g. the bestseller I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell). Older paperbacks were easier to donate.  

Since Book-Go-Round would not accept more than one box (of typically 25 books) at a time, I had to carefully fill up 20 boxes of books and drop them off daily, one by one. What I realised during the de-cluttering process was that if you think too much, you will never give your books away. Therefore, speed up the process and remember that the person who is going to read the book will value it as much as you do. With every box of books I handed over, I gave away a small part of me. But the thought that a complete stranger would be connected to me through a book brought a smile to my face! 

From Gurugram to Bengaluru to Cupertino to Saratoga, my books have travelled and finally found a home - away from mine.

VR Ferose

The author is a technologist based in Silicon Valley who is gently mad about books

