HC orders BDA to allot site to cricketer at 2008 rate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A division bench of the Karnataka High Court upheld the order passed by the single judge to quash the allotment of a BDA site to former Indian cricketer Smitha Harikrishna at Visvesvaraya Layout, by fixing the value at Rs 77.22 lakh in 2020.

The resolution for allotment of the site by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) was passed in 2008. The court also upheld the order passed by the single judge, directing BDA to allot a site measuring 50x80 sqft and fix the site value at the rate prevailing in 2008.

Dismissing the appeal filed by BDA against the order of the single judge dated October 21, 2020, a division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum noted that BDA is empowered to allot a site to sports personalities recognised at the national and international level. However, the BDA was before this court.

Smitha Harikrishna was a member of the Indian cricket team, and in recognition of her contribution, a resolution was passed in 2008 by the BDA, to allot her a plot. However, Smitha’s file was misplaced.

The court questioned the BDA counsel as to why site allotment was not completed in 2008, and was taken up in 2021. He admitted that the file was misplaced. The court observed that it is shocking that BDA came up with a lame excuse, and that the allottee cannot be blamed for inaction by the BDA, and slapped with an exorbitant price for the plot.