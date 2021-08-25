STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

HC orders BDA to allot site to cricketer at 2008 rate

Smitha Harikrishna was a member of the Indian cricket team, and in recognition of her contribution, a resolution was passed in 2008 by the BDA, to allot her a plot.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A division bench of the Karnataka High Court upheld the order passed by the single judge to quash the allotment of a BDA site to former Indian cricketer Smitha Harikrishna at Visvesvaraya Layout, by fixing the value at Rs 77.22 lakh in 2020.

The resolution for allotment of the site by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) was passed in 2008. The court also upheld the order passed by the single judge, directing BDA to allot a site measuring 50x80 sqft and fix the site value at the rate prevailing in 2008. 

Dismissing the appeal filed by BDA against the order of the single judge dated October 21, 2020, a division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum noted that BDA is empowered to allot a site to sports personalities recognised at the national and international level. However, the BDA was before this court.  

Smitha Harikrishna was a member of the Indian cricket team, and in recognition of her contribution, a resolution was passed in 2008 by the BDA, to allot her a plot. However, Smitha’s file was misplaced. 

The court questioned the BDA counsel as to why site allotment was not completed in 2008, and was taken up in 2021. He admitted that the file was misplaced. The court observed that it is shocking that BDA came up with a lame excuse, and that the allottee cannot be blamed for inaction by the BDA, and slapped with an exorbitant price for the plot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp