Karnataka hospitals seek manpower from govt for third Covid wave

BENGALURU: With the possibility of a Covid third wave in Karnataka, public hospitals are seeking manpower from the state government, based on their experience from the last two waves. Some of them have sought health workers to fill up vacancies. For instance, Jayanagar General Hospital needs 30 intensivists, physicians and anaesthetists.

Many ‘Doctors For You’ initiative staff withdrew after the second wave cases reduced in this hospital. Currently, KC General Hospital has two physicians and one anesthetist, but needs five more physicians, anesthetists and pediatricians each.

“The second wave was unprecedented and hospitals were caught unawares,” said a doctor from CV Raman General Hospital, which needs 10 more staff nurses. Hospitals are facing another problem too. Many MBBS students who need to compulsorily complete one year of medical service, have gone on unauthorised leave to write PG exams. “Getting a PG seat without the MBBS certificate (which is given after completing service) will be an issue for them. They say they will complete the service later, but the need is now, at least until December, and not two or three years down the line when the coronavirus may not be around. There needs to be clear guidelines from the government,” the doctor said.

A doctor from Bowring Hospital said when they called for doctors to fill vacancies at Charaka Hospital, only one of 60 and one of 30 consultants came forward. This is because the contract is short-term, pay is insufficient, and health workers fear contracting Covid.

Doctors are looking at another aspect — Covid patients with other complications. “We need 50 beds reserved in the Institute of Nephro Urology for patients who need renal backup (dialysis), 50 in Nimhans for Covid patients who need neurological care (in cases of stroke), and 50 in Jayadeva Hospital for heart patients (heart attack, arrhythmia), who have contracted the virus. These are necessary as general hospitals do not have specialists for such cases,” said a doctor from Jayanagar General Hospital. Health Minister Sudhakar and Health Commissioner K V Thrilok Chandra were unreachable for comment.