Swift move

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the world was cheering ace badminton player PV Sindhu’s performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bengaluru-based IT professional Ashwini Srinivas, was busy finding out where her son could begin training in the sport. “I was so inspired by those back-to-back medals that Sindhu was winning. Which is why I enrolled my 11-year-old son, Avaneesh, for badminton training in July, during the course of the Olympics itself. Ten of my friends followed suit with their children,” Srinivas says, adding that apart from winning a medal, sports is important to keep fitness in check, especially during this looming health crisis.

The lockdown due to the pandemic may have kept many young sports enthusiasts indoors for the last one-and-a-half years. But now, post the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bengaluru-based sports and training centres are witnessing an increase in the number of enquiries for coaching. Sports trainers find a spike in queries for hockey, track and field, and badminton after India won the medals in these disciplines.

AK Abhinav, a sports conditioning coach, shares that there has been a three-fold increase in the number of parents wanting to enroll their kids for track and field which include running, jumping, throwing, among others . “Track and field events offer overall physical development. Parents have approached me personally about this. Children are coming to Kanteerava Stadium where I conduct sessions. There’s been a sudden surge in the last two weeks,” says Abhinav.

With PV Sindhu winning a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, followed by a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the craze for badminton has just soared, claims Mohit Kamat, chief coach and founder of Mohit Kamat High Performance Badminton Academy. “I received over 40 enquiries last week. Most of them are parents of girls who want their child to become a champion. However, besides winning a medal, it is equally important to ensure that there is an ecosystem for sports athletes... for them to create an identity and overcome situational challenges ahead of them,” says Kamat.

While the world cheered the hockey teams as they put their best foot forward at the Olympics, here in Bengaluru, Josephine Sequeira, programme manager and volunteer at Jude Felix Hockey Academy, says that although the charitable trust has shut its training facility due to the pandemic, there has been an increase in the enquiries for women’s hockey training. “Following the men and women hockey teams’s historic moments at the Olympics, we have been getting over six to seven calls every week for training. Many of them are calling from different parts of India as well, with more interest in hockey training for women,” says Sequeira, adding that they are working out the logistics of reopening after getting an overwhelming response. “But we were weighing the pros and cons owing to the Covid scenario,” she says.

