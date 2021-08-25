STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zero Covid deaths recorded in Bengaluru among children in July, August

There have been no deaths of children in the 0-9 age group, and only one death in the 10-19 age group, from July 1 to August 23.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 10:54 AM

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the third wave predicted to hit children, and amid recent reports of many children testing Covid-positive, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) data shows a sunny picture for the past two months.

There have been no deaths of children in the 0-9 age group, and only one death in the 10-19 age group, from July 1 to August 23.

According to BBMP War Room data, there have been no Covid deaths from July 1 to 31 in this age group. In the 0-9 age group, approximately 536 children were infected with Covid, while in the 10-19 age group, 1,053 youngsters were infected, but no deaths were reported. 

From August 1-23, the number of positive cases in the 0-9 age group was 369, with zero deaths, while the 10-19 age group reported 645 positive cases. One death was reported on August 17 in this age group. 

According to health professionals, though children have tested positive, the numbers are few and severity of the infection is low.

Even cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), which occurs post recovery from Covid, have come down. MIS-C is a complication which causes inflammation, fever and organ dysfunction. There is also minimal hospital admission of children, say doctors. 

Dr Srikanta J T, Paediatric Pulmonologist, Aster CMI Hospital and member of the state’s third wave committee said, “Currently, the number of paediatric cases is in single digits in most districts and in proportion to adult cases. During the first and second waves, a large number of adults was infected, which led to an increase in paediatric cases. With cases in adults reducing, there is a decline in paediatric numbers. 

“The peak in May resulted in more MIS-C cases from early to late July. We are probably beyond MIS-C now. Mortality rate is also down. Compared to adults, children can cope well with Covid infection,” Dr Srikanta said.

Dr Rakshay Shetty, Head, Pediatric Intensive Care Services, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, said a majority of admissions and deaths are related to MIS-C.

But now, cases of MIS-C are showing a steady decline across the country. Experts say this age group has high immunity, so the infection is mild and recovery is swift.

