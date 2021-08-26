Birthing blues

Dr Kavitha kovi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a mother’s life, a baby is the foundation of everything - hope, a sense of wonder, and a dream of different yet jolly possibilities. Having a child is an important event in a couple’s life. While, for some, this milestone comes with utter happiness, joy, and comfort whereas for others, the journey may not be the same.

Although giving birth to a healthy baby is a natural process, however, this is not the case with all women. Some women face challenges before, during or after the delivery, what doctors refer to as a high-risk pregnancy. Any risks or complications that can put the mother and the baby at risk is called a high-risk pregnancy. In such pregnancies, the chances of having complications are higher than in most other cases. Generally, 6-8% of the pregnancies are categorised as high-risk pregnancies. Given the current lifestyle and work culture, several women these days undergo high-risk pregnancies.

Factors related to high-risk pregnancy

Mother’s age: Women in their 30’s who are also known as Elderly Primigravida (first pregnancy at the age 35 yrs or above) need to be extra cautious during their pregnancy since older mothers may be at a higher risk for certain issues like miscarriage, congenital disabilities, twins, high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and difficult labour.

Health: Medical conditions such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, placenta previa, jaundice in pregnancy, previous preterm deliveries (bad obstetrics history), severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, heart disease, kidney disorder, previous 2 or 3 caesareans, IVF conception, HIV positive pregnancy, Hepatitis B positive pregnancy, previous malignancy, fibroid uterus, uterine anomalies, fetal anomalies, obesity, twin or multiple pregnancies, and Rh Negative pregnancy often increases the pregnancy risks.

Unhealthy lifestyle: Habits such as smoking, consuming alcohol and obesity also increases the risk of complications during the pregnancy. Therefore, while conceiving it is extremely important to adopt a healthy lifestyle and eat lots of nutritious foods to ensure a complete well-being of the mother and the child.

Other reasons

Late marriages

Delayed age of conception

Infertility treatments and IVF conceptions

(The writer is senior consultant- obstetrics & gynaecology, Aster Women and Children Hospital)

Precautions

Detecting complications early might help the doctor to delay them to a stage where if delivery is required to be done before term, the baby is out of danger

A healthy lifestyle and fitness need to be taken care of before planning to conceive

Pre-conceptional checkups and treatment even before conception can be considered

Have a strong support system during such times. Women often require someone they can communicate with and share all their worries. Hence, staying with a family member or parents can help them in staying calm and relaxed. Furthermore, maintaining regular visits to the gynaecologist and listening to one’s body and baby, can help pregnant women in clearing all their doubts

One can opt for prenatal vitamins