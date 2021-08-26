STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Birthing blues

Early detection and prenatal care can reduce further risk to would-be-mothers and their babies

Published: 26th August 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Kavitha kovi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a mother’s life, a baby is the foundation of everything - hope, a sense of wonder, and a dream of different yet jolly possibilities. Having a child is an important event in a couple’s life. While, for some, this milestone comes with utter happiness, joy, and comfort whereas for others, the journey may not be the same.  

Although giving birth to a healthy baby is a natural process, however, this is not the case with all women. Some women face challenges before, during or after the delivery, what doctors refer to as a high-risk pregnancy. Any risks or complications that can put the mother and the baby at risk is called a high-risk pregnancy. In such pregnancies, the chances of having complications are higher than in most other cases. Generally, 6-8% of the pregnancies are categorised as high-risk pregnancies. Given the current lifestyle and work culture, several women these days undergo high-risk pregnancies.

Factors related to high-risk pregnancy  
Mother’s age: Women in their 30’s who are also known as Elderly Primigravida (first pregnancy at the age 35 yrs or above) need to be extra cautious during their pregnancy since older mothers may be at a higher risk for certain issues like miscarriage, congenital disabilities, twins, high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and difficult labour.

Health: Medical conditions such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, placenta previa, jaundice in pregnancy, previous preterm deliveries (bad obstetrics history), severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, heart disease, kidney disorder, previous 2 or 3 caesareans, IVF conception, HIV positive pregnancy, Hepatitis B positive pregnancy, previous malignancy, fibroid uterus, uterine anomalies, fetal anomalies, obesity, twin or multiple pregnancies, and Rh Negative pregnancy often increases the pregnancy risks.

Unhealthy lifestyle: Habits such as smoking, consuming alcohol and obesity also increases the risk of complications during the pregnancy. Therefore, while conceiving it is extremely important to adopt a healthy lifestyle and eat lots of nutritious foods to ensure a complete well-being of the mother and the child.

Other reasons
 Late marriages 
 Delayed age of conception 
Infertility treatments and IVF conceptions
(The writer is  senior consultant- obstetrics & gynaecology,  Aster Women and Children Hospital)

Precautions

Detecting complications early might help the doctor to delay them to a stage where if delivery is required to be done before term, the baby is out of danger

A healthy lifestyle and fitness  need to be taken care of before planning to conceive

Pre-conceptional checkups and treatment even before conception can be considered

Have a strong support system during such times. Women often require someone they can communicate with and share all their worries. Hence, staying with a family member or parents can help them in staying calm and relaxed. Furthermore, maintaining regular visits to the gynaecologist and listening to one’s body and baby, can help pregnant women in clearing all their doubts

One can opt for prenatal vitamins

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp