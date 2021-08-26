Five Bawaria gang members held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vijayanagar sub-division police have arrested five members of the notorious Bawaria gang, and recovered gold chains worth Rs 13 lakh. The accused allegedly arrived in the city by flight to commit crime.The accused, who have been identified as Rahul, Gaurav, Nitin, Riyaz Ahmed Meer, and Kamal, hail from UP, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the accused were arrested in connection with a chain-snatching case reported in Vijayanagar on July 19, in which the miscreants had snatched a 32 grams gold chain from a woman.“A team was formed to nab the suspects. Following information from some sources, five people have been arrested. It was a well-coordinated gang, where each member was tasked with some responsibility.

When one person rode the bike, two rode pillion, and snatched chains. Meanwhile, another would rent a room, while the other’s task was limited to cooking,” the police said.The Bawaria gang is infamous for committing offences - mainly chain-snatching - across all major cities in India.