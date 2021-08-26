STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For better or for verse

Having published 61 poems as part of her book, Echoes of Soulful Poems, this city-based 12-year-old has been conferred the title of ‘Youngest Poetess in India’ by the India Book of Records

Published: 26th August 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown due to the pandemic gave many opportunities to children to hone their creative skills. Some like Amana, a Class 8 student studying in Bishop Cotton Girls’ School, utilised the time to create a record in the field of literature.

The Bengaluru girl now holds the title of the  ‘Youngest Poetess in the India ’ by the Book of Records for publishing a book Echoes of Soulful Poems containing 61 poems, at the age of 12 years, five months and 10 days. Her work has also gotten recognised in the Asia Book of Records for which she has been given the title of the ‘Grand Master’ for writing poems at a young age. Her entry into the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records were confirmed on July 26 and July 27, 2021, respectively.

Much before Amana knew about how well she could articulate herself and turn her words into verses, it was her teacher who managed to identify her talent through her English compositions in Class 6. The lockdown came as a blessing in disguise, allowing her to write poems for several months on various subjects.

“I was very bored during the lockdown in April 2020 and I started penning a poem on the Covid-19 outbreak. I saw the misery around and how people were suffering. It was frightening. I wrote the poem to bust the negativity and express a sense of hope among readers,”says Amana, who later went on to write 60 more poems until October and published them as a collection. So far, she has written over 275 poems, including 25 in Hindi.

Her poems are usually based on peace, gratitude, poverty, environment, wildlife, childhood dreams, farmers, family and much more. Like many writers who cringe at their early works, this young girl now looks back at her early writings and terms them ‘kiddish’. “When I started writing poems I used to pick a subject and write. Now, I am working on my second book which is again a collection of poems. But these stories are inspired by true events and personal experiences that I would be sharing,” says Amana, who is working on becoming an astrophysicist, but hopes to pursue writing by the side.

While her second book is at the printers, Amana is already set with a plan for her third book which is expected to be a work of fiction.

In this, she might also include some Hindi poems as well. Her mother Dr Latha TS, who works as a public relations officer for KSRTC, says, “Amana is an avid reader and she asks us to purchase books worth the value of a smartphone. She is sort of unto herself and expresses herself through writing. Her becoming a poet is a pleasant surprise,” she says.

The record may have come unexpectedly, and the achievement is still sinking in. But Amana is practical about her next move. “I do not want all of this success to get into my head. I am happy with it. But I can work a little harder,” she says.

