Karnataka districts told to up Covid testing target

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Health Mission has directed district administrations to increase target of RT-PCR and RAT testing. RT-PCR tests should account for 70% and RAT 30%. Apart from districts with a positivity rate of over 5%, the rest must conduct RT-PCR tests for primary contacts, kin, and people with ILI and SARI. Based on the positivity rate, authorities must conduct pooled testing for asym-ptomatic patients.