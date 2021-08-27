STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colleges seek guidelines for NEP implementation

After admissions done, higher edn brought under new policy

Published: 27th August 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka rolling out the National Education Policy (NEP) for higher education, colleges in the state are at a loss on how to implement it. Colleges had already admitted students before the state government’s announcement to bring higher education under NEP. Now, they are struggling with the new admission process under the unified university and college management system.

According to a faculty member, the process is complicated and one doesn’t know how to implement the policy at the college level. “There is absolute chaos,” a lecturer said, adding that timetables are set and curriculum designed by autonomous colleges. Another contention is a lack of clarity on reservations, Vedic studies and Sanskrit at a time when students are allowed to choose which language they want to study.   

In a letter purportedly sent to the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, autonomous colleges have sought exemption from admissions under UUCMS. The colleges have also sought clear guidelines on courses, common syllabus, modalities and logistics of institutional mobility for students, or the policy can’t be implemented effectively.

They highlighted the infrastructural constraints in terms of logistics and laboratories, if institutions are to follow a master timetable. The implementation of ‘major’ and ‘minor’ subjects is also a hurdle as one of the disciplines can also be a vocational subject. Colleges said that in the existing system, they do not have vocational courses offered as electives in the first year itself. To come up with such a combination of programmes for the current academic year will be difficult, they feel.

Colleges also lack digital infrastructure for a robust learning management system through which lectures can be delivered online. They have sought more time to develop such infrastructure. Students, too, are confused about the implementation due to lack of counselling. 

“Students do not know what is in store for them. Now admissions are being withheld in colleges... classes too are being asked to be stopped,” said Sithara H M, Bengaluru district president, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO).

On the four-year degree with easy entry and exit option, educationist Niranjanaradhya V P said the model was rejected in Europe, but was being implemented here. 

Karnataka National Education Policy
