First dose of Covid vaccine must for all staff, BBMP tells commercial establishments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of fluctuating Covid numbers, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed all staffers of commercial establishments to be vaccinated, even if it is with one dose. At a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BBMP chief said that marshals and health inspectors will regularly check to ensure everyone is following Covid norms.

“In view of the low number of daily Covid infections, the government has decided to allow operations of most commercial establishments, only after following all Covid norms. It is the duty of employers of industries, hotels, restaurants, offices to ensure all their employers are vaccinated at least with one dose by August 31, 2021,” the order stated.

The order also added that all employees must carry a proof of their vaccination status and produce the same when asked. Gupta authorised marshals and health officials to conduct inspections at commercial places from September 1.