STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Neelakurinji blooms beckon tourists, chopper rides on offer

The mass blooming of the Neelakurinji flower (Strobilanthes kunthiana) in Kodagu district is giving the much-needed boost to the state’s tourism sector.

Published: 27th August 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Neelakurunji flowers bloom at a hillock in Kodagu district | forest department

By Bosky Khanna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mass blooming of Neelakurngi in Coorg has made it a rallying point for wildlife enthusiasts, botanists, photographers and tourists.

The blooming at the hillocks of Mandalpatti and Kote Betta in Kodagu, tourism has also taken up the north. Since the blooming has happened for the first time in a such a massive scale and is after 12 years, more so after tourism activities have opened up after the pandemic, every one are heading to India's Scotland to see them. 

The new entrant in the list to draw tourists is heli- tourism. As the state government and the tourism department are trying the revive the long pending heli- tourism, a firm in Bengaluru has undertaken a heli- ride to Kodagu and surrounding areas, giving an areal view of the blooming Neelakurunji flowers on the hillocks. 

Govind Nair, Director, Thumby Aviation Private Limited said already one trip from Yelahanka air base to Coorg was done earlier this week. Now it is being offered as a part of the Nowhere trip to Coorg, a package tour, where a detour to Mandalapatti will be done. 

Tourism packages and inineraries are being revamped on the go, depending upon the blooming and withering of the flowers. But since it is a once in 12 years sighting, many resorts are offering a visit to the region as a part of the package, to draw more crowds. 

Trekking and flying has now taken the front seat to draw tourists. Even as the recent guidelines of the ministry of aviation states that drones are prohibited over national 

parks, wildlife sanctuaries and other eco- sensitive places, conservationists and foresters object to helicopters flyover over the region. They point not just is the area a fragile Western Ghats region, little is know the species in Kodagu and so all precaution should be exercised to safeguard them. 

Botanists point that utmost care should be taken in the area as the flowering in this part of Western Ghats has not been recorded and documented. Karnataka as around 45 species of Kurunjis and in different altitudes different species have been recorded. Each species blooms at different intervals like once in six years, nine years, 11 or 12 years. So administration must ensure that tourism and footfall is limited to the region, so that they are well protected. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
neelakurinji
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp