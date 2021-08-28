STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Focus now on paediatric ILI, SARI cases: BBMP chief

Now on, all pediatricians and family doctors, medical institutions and hospitals must report all pediatric cases of ILI, SARI and any suspect Covid cases on the KPME portal.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now on, all pediatricians and family doctors, medical institutions and hospitals must report all pediatric cases of ILI, SARI and any suspect Covid cases on the KPME portal. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta issued the guidelines on Friday, ahead of the onset of the third wave and taking all precautionary measures, following the directions of the CM.

Gupta also assigned a nodal officer, Dr Deepak Nadig, for reference and verification. Correct name, address and other details should be mentioned on the portal to enable tracking of cases, the circular said. The guidelines stated that all such cases are subject to Covid testing, as per existing government  norms.

They said that 10% of pediatric cases referred to medical institutions or hospitals should be subject to Covid-19 testing for appropriate surveillance. Positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing in coordination with zonal BBMP teams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SARI ILI BBMP bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp