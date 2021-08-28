Focus now on paediatric ILI, SARI cases: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now on, all pediatricians and family doctors, medical institutions and hospitals must report all pediatric cases of ILI, SARI and any suspect Covid cases on the KPME portal. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta issued the guidelines on Friday, ahead of the onset of the third wave and taking all precautionary measures, following the directions of the CM.

Gupta also assigned a nodal officer, Dr Deepak Nadig, for reference and verification. Correct name, address and other details should be mentioned on the portal to enable tracking of cases, the circular said. The guidelines stated that all such cases are subject to Covid testing, as per existing government norms.

They said that 10% of pediatric cases referred to medical institutions or hospitals should be subject to Covid-19 testing for appropriate surveillance. Positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing in coordination with zonal BBMP teams.