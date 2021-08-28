STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Good response to Covid vaccine mela, 96% target achieved

While a total of 71,564 people took their first dose, 93,223 took their second dose. In all, 1,64,787 people were jabbed in government and private hospitals on Friday. 

Published: 28th August 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Mallesawara, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Mallesawara, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a good response to the government’s vaccination mela on Friday. Against the BBMP target to vaccinate 1.25 lakh people, health officials were able to administer 1,20,124 doses, attaining 96% of the set target.  

According to BBMP, 100% success was achieved in East Zone, 101% in South Zone, 103% in West Zone and 121% in Bommanahalli, while 85% was achieved in Mahadevapura, 75% in RR Nagar, 74% in Yelahanka and 69% in Dasarahalli, at 7.30pm.  While a total of 71,564 people took their first dose, 93,223 took their second dose. In all, 1,64,787 people were jabbed in government and private hospitals on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp