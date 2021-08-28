Good response to Covid vaccine mela, 96% target achieved

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a good response to the government’s vaccination mela on Friday. Against the BBMP target to vaccinate 1.25 lakh people, health officials were able to administer 1,20,124 doses, attaining 96% of the set target.

According to BBMP, 100% success was achieved in East Zone, 101% in South Zone, 103% in West Zone and 121% in Bommanahalli, while 85% was achieved in Mahadevapura, 75% in RR Nagar, 74% in Yelahanka and 69% in Dasarahalli, at 7.30pm. While a total of 71,564 people took their first dose, 93,223 took their second dose. In all, 1,64,787 people were jabbed in government and private hospitals on Friday.