Karnataka fares better than national average in Covid vaccine coverage

Meanwhile, the state government informed that in all, 3,855 Mucormycosis cases were reported in the state as on August 23, 2021.

Published: 28th August 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that the state has recorded 59.1 per cent of first dose vaccination, which is more than the national average of 47.3 per cent.

Similarly, the state has recorded 17.8 per cent of both the doses of vaccination as against the national average of 13.6, the Union government informed the special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar.  

Meanwhile, the state government informed that in all, 3,855 Mucormycosis cases were reported in the state as on August 23, 2021. Among them, 1,111 are under treatment, 1,873 were cured, 441 died and 430 are left against medical advise. 

