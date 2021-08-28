Karnataka to jab 5 lakh people against Covid daily from Sept 1: Bommai
Starting September 1, the State Government would ensure 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations each day, CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.
Published: 28th August 2021
BENGALURU: Starting September 1, the State Government would ensure 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations each day, CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently and informed him of the state’s aim to vaccinate 5 lakh people each day. He has extended his full support, the CM added.