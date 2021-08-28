NCB makes Rs 40 lakh drug haul in Bengaluru, nabs woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, arrested a city-based woman under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to the NCB, the woman, Yogita S, had come to Electronics City post office, to receive a parcel from Germany which reportedly contained one kg of contraband MDMA crystals worth Rs 40 lakh in the grey market.

“NCB officials on August 26 had intercepted an incoming parcel from Germany, which reportedly contained MDMA crystals, at Electronics City Post Office. The contraband was concealed on two sides of a carton box in grey coloured duct tape. Each packet weighed 500 gm,” said Director NCB, BZU, Amit Ghawate.

Following the seizure, the NCB mounted surveillance and apprehended Yogita, who came to receive the parcel. Investigation has revealed that Yogita has been involved in drug trafficking for the past three years.

“Besides Bengaluru, she sells drugs to other cities in South India,” the officer said.