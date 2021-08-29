STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ahmedabad hotel denies room to Bengaluru couple for failing to provide marriage certificate, told to pay relief

The commission also directed the hotel to pay Rs 25,000 compensation with litigation cost of Rs 10,000 to the complainant. 

Published: 29th August 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed an Ahmedabad-based hotel to compensate an advocate for refusing to provide her a room which was booked online in advance, when she arrived there with her husband, on the ground that they had not furnished a marriage certificate. 

Allowing in part the complaint filed by Madhuvanti JP, under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act, the commission directed Artilla Hotels to pay Rs 15,467, which was incurred to book a room at another hotel, to the complainant together with 10 per cent interest per annum from the date of denial of accommodation by the hotel till realisation. 

The commission also directed the hotel to pay Rs 25,000 compensation with litigation cost of Rs 10,000 to the complainant.  According to the order passed by the Commission, comprising president SL Patil, and members PK Shantha and Renukadevi Deshpande, the complainant booked room in the hotel. Along with her husband, she approached it well within time on December 20, 2019, and provided particulars of their identity, but the hotel did not accept it. 

The executive of Artilla Inn sought a marriage certificate. However, the complainant tried to maintain that they were a couple and no more is required in addition to the documents already produced for their identity. The complainant also informed that she had retained her maiden name after marriage.  

Marriage certificate
However, the hotel insisted on a marriage certificate as proof, which was not carried by the complainant. In counter to the complaint, the hotel filed the evidence affidavit through post. Denying relief claimed by the complainant, the hotel contended that it is mandatory for any married couple to furnish a marriage certificate or any other proof of marriage, as per their policy.  

While awarding compensation, the Commission observed that when the complainant’s husband was present and both had travelled by flight, the hotel ought to have considered providing a room. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp