Ahmedabad hotel denies room to Bengaluru couple for failing to provide marriage certificate, told to pay relief

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed an Ahmedabad-based hotel to compensate an advocate for refusing to provide her a room which was booked online in advance, when she arrived there with her husband, on the ground that they had not furnished a marriage certificate.

Allowing in part the complaint filed by Madhuvanti JP, under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act, the commission directed Artilla Hotels to pay Rs 15,467, which was incurred to book a room at another hotel, to the complainant together with 10 per cent interest per annum from the date of denial of accommodation by the hotel till realisation.

The commission also directed the hotel to pay Rs 25,000 compensation with litigation cost of Rs 10,000 to the complainant. According to the order passed by the Commission, comprising president SL Patil, and members PK Shantha and Renukadevi Deshpande, the complainant booked room in the hotel. Along with her husband, she approached it well within time on December 20, 2019, and provided particulars of their identity, but the hotel did not accept it.

The executive of Artilla Inn sought a marriage certificate. However, the complainant tried to maintain that they were a couple and no more is required in addition to the documents already produced for their identity. The complainant also informed that she had retained her maiden name after marriage.

However, the hotel insisted on a marriage certificate as proof, which was not carried by the complainant. In counter to the complaint, the hotel filed the evidence affidavit through post. Denying relief claimed by the complainant, the hotel contended that it is mandatory for any married couple to furnish a marriage certificate or any other proof of marriage, as per their policy.

While awarding compensation, the Commission observed that when the complainant’s husband was present and both had travelled by flight, the hotel ought to have considered providing a room.