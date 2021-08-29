STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man arrested for abducting, selling 3-year-old

The accused gave boy to friend, whose relatives were looking to adopt a child  

Published: 29th August 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Iliyas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Byatarayanapura police have arrested a 22-year-old habitual offender for abducting and selling a three-year-old boy to a couple for Rs 60,000.  The incident was reported a year ago, and the police traced the child and handed him over to his parents on Saturday. 

The accused, who has been identified as Iliyas, is a resident of Sarjapura and works as a vegetable vendor. It is learnt that he wanted to make some quick money to spend on his girlfriend. He was earlier arrested by Vijayanagar police in a bike theft case, but was out on bail.

A senior police officer said that a man, who had befriended Iliyas, had told him that one of his relatives was looking to adopt a child. Iliyas, who used to frequent his girlfriend’s house at Shamanna Garden, chanced upon the child who lived in the vicinity.

He planned to kidnap the child, when he was playing outside his house, in November 2020, and hand him over to his friend in Hosur. While doing so, he claimed that the boy was the youngest among his own three children, and it was difficult for him to care for them all during the pandemic. Thus, he decided to offer the boy for adoption.

Iliyas took Rs 60,000 from the man as advance, and then promised that he would bring some documents to complete the adoption process. But he did not show up.  Meanwhile, the boy’s parents filed a missing complaint with Byatarayanapura police and Police Inspector MN Nagaraj launched an investigation. 

Call records
Initially, the police examined CCTV footage, questioned relatives and some neighbours. They also gathered details of visitors who frequented the area, and zeroed in on Iliyas through his phone-call record details. Officers also learnt about his involvement in crimes earlier and picked him up when he came to meet his girlfriend. 

Iliyas confessed during interrogation, and has been handed over to judicial custody. The boy has also been found and reunited with his family. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched against the family which allegedly paid Iliyas for the boy.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp