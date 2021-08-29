Bengaluru: Man arrested for abducting, selling 3-year-old

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Byatarayanapura police have arrested a 22-year-old habitual offender for abducting and selling a three-year-old boy to a couple for Rs 60,000. The incident was reported a year ago, and the police traced the child and handed him over to his parents on Saturday.

The accused, who has been identified as Iliyas, is a resident of Sarjapura and works as a vegetable vendor. It is learnt that he wanted to make some quick money to spend on his girlfriend. He was earlier arrested by Vijayanagar police in a bike theft case, but was out on bail.

A senior police officer said that a man, who had befriended Iliyas, had told him that one of his relatives was looking to adopt a child. Iliyas, who used to frequent his girlfriend’s house at Shamanna Garden, chanced upon the child who lived in the vicinity.

He planned to kidnap the child, when he was playing outside his house, in November 2020, and hand him over to his friend in Hosur. While doing so, he claimed that the boy was the youngest among his own three children, and it was difficult for him to care for them all during the pandemic. Thus, he decided to offer the boy for adoption.

Iliyas took Rs 60,000 from the man as advance, and then promised that he would bring some documents to complete the adoption process. But he did not show up. Meanwhile, the boy’s parents filed a missing complaint with Byatarayanapura police and Police Inspector MN Nagaraj launched an investigation.

Call records

Initially, the police examined CCTV footage, questioned relatives and some neighbours. They also gathered details of visitors who frequented the area, and zeroed in on Iliyas through his phone-call record details. Officers also learnt about his involvement in crimes earlier and picked him up when he came to meet his girlfriend.

Iliyas confessed during interrogation, and has been handed over to judicial custody. The boy has also been found and reunited with his family. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched against the family which allegedly paid Iliyas for the boy.