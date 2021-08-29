BMTC to run 35 feeder buses for new Metro line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure seamless connectivity between the Mysuru Road and the Kengeri Metro Station, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will launch 35 Metro Feeder buses on nine routes, which will make a total of 499 trips from 7am to 9pm.

According to BMTC, the services will be rationalised based on passenger traffic and demand. Besides the feeder buses, the existing BMTC services on Mysuru Road from various destinations will also carry passengers to metro stations.

BMTC officials added that these are not electric buses, but the regular feeder ones. These buses will cover areas like Rajarajeshwari Temple, Halagevaderahalli, Srinivasapura Cross, Channasandra, BEML-5th Stage, Rajarajeshwari Temple,

BEML Complex, Double Road, Shanmuga Temple, Concorde Layout, Bengaluru University, Mariyappanapalya, Sonnnenahalli, Bengaluru University Quarters, Vidyanikethan Public School, Kommaghatta, Sulikere, Yelachaguppe, Ganakal, Kariyannanapalaya, KSIT, Kodipalya, Konasandra Cross, Gattigerepalya and Ganigerapalya.