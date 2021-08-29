STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two minors nabbed, murder plot busted

The Byadarahalli police on Friday arrested two minor garbage collectors and averted an attack on their rivals. The police seized lethal weapons and a scooter from the accused.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Byadarahalli police on Friday arrested two minor garbage collectors and averted an attack on their rivals. The police seized lethal weapons and a scooter from the accused. A senior police officer said that both of them are 17-year-old residents of Kengeri Upanagar.

They were taken into custody, and during the interrogation, they confessed that they were heading to kill the other garbage collectors working in different lanes. The rivals of the accused were deployed in a residential area where they could get enough tips from each home, while the accused had been received tips from very few houses for the last two weeks. They decided to kill those garbage collectors so that they could take over their roles. The accused have been produced before the juvenile board, while efforts are on to nab another suspect.

Around evening, SI Murali along with constable Kalegowda were checking vehicles, when three people from the gang came on a scooter and one of them tried running away after noticing the police. The police caught the duo and found the weapons in the boot space. ​Sanjeev Patil, DCP (West) on Saturday issued letters of appreciation for Murali and Kalegowda for not only preventing a brutal crime, but also saving the lives of two garbage collectors.

