Weekly ‘Vaccine Utsavs’ to enhance coverage: K Sudhakar

At present, nearly four lakh vaccine doses are being administered every day which will be scaled up to five lakh doses per day in September.

Published: 29th August 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the State Government aiming to cover a larger population for vaccination against Covid-19, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said ‘Vaccine Utsavs’ will be held once every week. The objective is to vaccinate large numbers in the shortest possible time.

At present, nearly four lakh vaccine doses are being administered every day which will be scaled up to five lakh doses per day in September. With the existing infrastructure and other facilities, the government also plans to achieve 15-20 lakh doses per day during the ‘Vaccine Utsav’ drive, the minister explained.

The government plans to reach out to all sections and will utilise every available resource and facility, like hospitals, PHCs, mobile units, NGOs, private hospitals, etc. They have planned to reach out to slums across Bengaluru and other urban areas where special drives will be held to cover vulnerable or other special groups.

The Centre has assured Karnataka of allocating more vaccine doses in September. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier this month met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavya seeking supply of one crore doses every month to enhance vaccine coverage.

