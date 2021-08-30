STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Bag’ging the right role

Meet this young Bengalurean, the artist behind the customised art works on luxury French brand’s Louis Vuitton products

The mixed-media artist and muralist started working with LV in March 2021, and hand paints and customises various products for LV.

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve strolled through UB City recently, you would’ve come across a young artist dabbling with colours and creating careful strokes on bags, totes and trunks. Twenty-six-year-old Jessica George (@poison_ivy) the in-house artist for luxury brand Louis Vuitton (LV), is the person behind the Calvin and Hobbes illustrations, quirky designs andfloral patterns that are quite a rage especially among those who use this brand of items. 

The mixed-media artist and muralist started working with LV in March 2021, and hand paints and customises various products for LV. George landed the job quite by fluke. “Since I was taking up freelance projects, one of my acquaintances told me that someone was looking for customisation of their products. With a little prodding, I learnt that it was for LV’s products. I was shocked to say the least,” she says with a laugh.

After a series of tests and interviews, George, a graduate of Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, eventually landed the job. “The added customisation is a part of the LV service and it’s done on hard surface products - that’s where I come in,” she says. Customisation works that George has done include a Calvin and Hobbes painting on an LV trunk, floral designs, and typography with the LV mascot, Vivienne, a doll from the brand’s iconic motif. George says, “The trunks are obviously heavy. Though they are functional, they aren’t easily moveable. People have been using them as home decor or coffee tables... I paint and customise those as well.”

She often has visitors stopping by to simply watch her work. “I am at the Bengaluru store on weekends and regular customers are surprised to see me there, painting. Some of them are shy to approach me but the conversation always goes ‘Can we watch you paint?’”

So, what helps those creative juices flow? A bright sunny day and lots of greenery. “That’s what brings out my creative side. Once the sun goes down, I’m quite useless,” she chuckles. However, it wasn’t a cakewalk for George. She did a lot of “odd jobs” before realising that not all artists need to be graphic designers. “I have always worked as an independent artist, but I took up freelancing full-time in 2020,” she says.

Speaking about her future plans, George wants to explore more home spaces and mural art. “I know that I have the energy to do it now – something I might not be able to do in another 10 years. At the moment, I’m soaking in all the experiences that I am gaining every day,” she says. 

