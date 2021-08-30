Bengaluru metro: After Kengeri Line launch, RV Road or Whitefield will be next 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Kengeri Line launched, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will look to extend its reach to Whitefield or Bommanahalli. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told TNIE that it would be difficult to say which will be the next project in line for completion, as the deadline and work depend on the contractor and agency.

“As I see the progress right now, there are two contenders -- Whitefield-K R Puram Line and Reach-5 Line (R V Road to Bommanahalli). Whichever gets completed early will be inaugurated first,” he said.

To a query on Metro Third Phase, Parwez said it was still in the Detailed Project Report stage. “Now with the Central Silk Board, Hebbal and Airport route added to Phase-2, the eastern side of Ring Road will be covered in this phase. The western side of Ring Road will be covered Phase-3.” It would ensure that the entire ORR is covered by Metro, he added.

From Hosahalli, BMRCL is planning to map another line towards Magadi Road, he added. An official release by BMRCL said that 45km of Metro line would be covered under this phase, the ORR West Line from Kempapura to JP Nagar Phase 4 for 32.16 km, and Magadi Road Line from Hosahalli Metro station to Kadabagere, covering 12.82km.