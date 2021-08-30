STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru metro: After Kengeri Line launch, RV Road or Whitefield will be next 

To a query on Metro Third Phase, Parwez said it was still in the Detailed Project Report stage.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro train

Bengaluru metro train. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Kengeri Line launched, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will look to extend its reach to Whitefield or Bommanahalli. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told TNIE that it would be difficult to say which will be the next project in line for completion, as the deadline and work depend on the contractor and agency.

“As I see the progress right now, there are two contenders -- Whitefield-K R Puram Line and Reach-5 Line (R V Road to Bommanahalli). Whichever gets completed early will be inaugurated first,” he said. 

READ MORE | Bengaluru metro: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai prepones Phase-II deadline to 2024

To a query on Metro Third Phase, Parwez said it was still in the Detailed Project Report stage. “Now with the Central Silk Board, Hebbal and Airport route added to Phase-2, the eastern side of Ring Road will be covered in this phase. The western side of Ring Road will be covered Phase-3.” It would ensure that the entire ORR is covered by Metro, he added. 

From Hosahalli, BMRCL is planning to map another line towards Magadi Road, he added. An official release by BMRCL said that 45km of Metro line would be covered under this phase, the ORR West Line from Kempapura to JP Nagar Phase 4 for 32.16 km, and Magadi Road Line from Hosahalli Metro station to Kadabagere, covering 12.82km. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru metro Bengaluru train
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp